IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.59. Approximately 43,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 67,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPX shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of IperionX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IperionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

IperionX Trading Up 0.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IperionX

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IperionX by 684.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IperionX in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IperionX in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IperionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IperionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

