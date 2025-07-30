Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ipsos Price Performance

Shares of IPSOF stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. Ipsos has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

About Ipsos

Featured Stories

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

