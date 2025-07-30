iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 462,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 779,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminist Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

