iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.37 and last traded at $66.71. Approximately 38,125,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 45,815,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 0.6%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.
