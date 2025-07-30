iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 954,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,846 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.9% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $72,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.3%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

