iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,469,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $153,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,401,000 after buying an additional 908,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,344,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,723,000 after buying an additional 819,408 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

