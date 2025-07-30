iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

