iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Portland Financial Advisors Inc

Portland Financial Advisors Inc lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average is $108.20.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

