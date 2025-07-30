iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 30.2%

IDV stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

