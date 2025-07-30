iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 58,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 63,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.