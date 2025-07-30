iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 280.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 169.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ISCB opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $64.66.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

