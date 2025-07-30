iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,234,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

