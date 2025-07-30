iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Raised by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,404 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2%

EFA opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

