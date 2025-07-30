iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is SlateStone Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $26,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 5.3%

QUAL stock opened at $185.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.98 and its 200 day moving average is $176.71.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

