iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $45,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 5.3%
BATS:QUAL opened at $185.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.71. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.
