iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $45,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 5.3%

BATS:QUAL opened at $185.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.71. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.