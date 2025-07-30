iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 84.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175,985 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

