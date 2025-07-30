iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,499 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.78% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $121,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NEAR opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.