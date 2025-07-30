iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,395,000 after buying an additional 200,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,832,000 after buying an additional 88,096 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,171,000 after buying an additional 171,953 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,545,000 after buying an additional 328,727 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

