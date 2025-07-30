iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Raised by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 12.2% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $29,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.81 and a 200 day moving average of $190.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.