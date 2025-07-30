iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Raised by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 12.2% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $29,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.81 and a 200 day moving average of $190.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.