iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $110,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,717,000 after acquiring an additional 80,886 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2939 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

