iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.