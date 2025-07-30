iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,680,000 after buying an additional 57,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,378,000 after buying an additional 851,586 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after buying an additional 376,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,835,000 after buying an additional 136,793 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of LRGF opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

