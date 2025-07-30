Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Trading Up 6.8% – What’s Next?

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 6,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 888,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Get Kendrick Resources alerts:

Kendrick Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £748,241.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX (1.40) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Kendrick Resources Company Profile

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kendrick Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kendrick Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.