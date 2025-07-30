Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.48 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 45,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,374,231.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 72,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,795.13. The trade was a 38.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $470,998.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,652.74. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,840,484 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 795,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

