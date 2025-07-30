KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 11,700 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 334.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,916 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.46%. Analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

