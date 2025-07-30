KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $741,000 Holdings in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Kadant were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $4,230,000. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $1,319,000. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 23.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $344.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.09. Kadant Inc has a 1-year low of $281.30 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.99 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAI. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

