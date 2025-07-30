KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $221.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.30 and a 200-day moving average of $244.69. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $312.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.42%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.