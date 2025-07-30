Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $50,540.63. Following the sale, the director owned 29,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,157.01. This trade represents a 48.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 3.1%

KOS stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $290.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

