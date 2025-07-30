Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $17.95 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $17,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 217,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,780,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 19,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 83.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 389.0% in the 1st quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 198,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 158,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

Credicorp Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BAP opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.02 and a 200-day moving average of $199.22.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $10.9577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.87%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

