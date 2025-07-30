Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062.50. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $235.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.85 and its 200-day moving average is $213.98. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

