LPL Financial LLC Acquires 253,856 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,484,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,856 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.78% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $122,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 342.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

