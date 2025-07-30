LPL Financial LLC Acquires 345,408 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,408 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $90,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 649.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,755,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,149,000 after buying an additional 190,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,899,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2039 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.