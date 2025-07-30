LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $89,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIGI stock opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.5418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.