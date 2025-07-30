LPL Financial LLC Buys 292,177 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,973,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,177 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $95,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIVB opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $940.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

