LPL Financial LLC Has $101.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,663,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $101,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

