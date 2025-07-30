LPL Financial LLC Has $103.48 Million Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.44% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $103,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $121.14.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

