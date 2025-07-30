LPL Financial LLC Has $124.47 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $124,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $100.30.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

