LPL Financial LLC Has $93.66 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $93,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 516,970 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 678.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

