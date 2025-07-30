LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,875 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $102,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

