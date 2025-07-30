M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $44.34. 54,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 49,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

M-tron Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, President William Arnold Drafts bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 11,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,824. This trade represents a 9.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M-tron Industries

About M-tron Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M-tron Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in M-tron Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in M-tron Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M-tron Industries by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in M-tron Industries by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

