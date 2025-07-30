MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth $2,183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 397,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after buying an additional 186,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 115.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $123.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

