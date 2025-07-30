Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,616 Shares of PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 1,879.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PrimeEnergy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy by 22,683.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

PNRG opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. PrimeEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.03 and a 52-week high of $243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.90.

PrimeEnergy ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.01, for a total transaction of $825,175.89. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 232,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,716,837.24. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

