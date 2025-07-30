Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 193.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 470.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1,809.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $1,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 200,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,669,195.91. This represents a 11.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,175,504.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 422,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,242.36. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,075. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

