Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $378,000 in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,183 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 130,623 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 40,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $44.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $43,350,309.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,690.66. The trade was a 96.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.