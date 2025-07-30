Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in SkyWest by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,006,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.95 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $1,715,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,333,010.22. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $1,763,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,311.25. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,520. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

