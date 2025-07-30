Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1,244.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of JLL opened at $276.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.