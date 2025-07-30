Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,893,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101,834 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 10,818,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,405,000 after buying an additional 1,080,114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,221,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,726,000 after buying an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,439,000 after buying an additional 175,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,362,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 106.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valvoline

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.