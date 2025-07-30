Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Given New $19.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Meridian Bank alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meridian Bank from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on MRBK

Meridian Bank Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Meridian Bank had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Meridian Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert M. Casciato acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 215,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,310.84. This trade represents a 0.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,208 shares of company stock worth $44,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meridian Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Meridian Bank by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Meridian Bank by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Meridian Bank by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Meridian Bank by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Meridian Bank by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.