Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after buying an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after buying an additional 52,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after buying an additional 36,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,472,000 after buying an additional 83,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $244.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.