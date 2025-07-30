Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $73 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $73,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.62.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

